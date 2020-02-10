One Dies, Others Injured as Fire Guts Fulani Settlement in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

At least one person has been confirmed dead while three others sustained various degrees of injuries when a Fulani settlement at Jingbe, Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State was completely gutted by an overnight fire.

The inferno, it was learnt started about 2.00 a.m. at the settlement made up of 87 thatch houses and being occupied by over 300 Fulani men, women and their children.

It also gathered that the fire was suspected to have been ignited by game hunters who are yet to be identified.

While speaking with journalists on the development, the acting Chairman of the state branch of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MCBAN), Ardo Bello Garatu, said the incident happened in the early hours of yesterday.

Garatu, who spoke through the state acting Assistant Secretary of the association, Adamu Abubakar, said a two-year old male child died in the incident while three women sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said the victims, apart from being rendered homeless, lost cash and personal effects worth millions of naira.

Garatu explained that the victims, including children, are now being forced to live in the open, calling for urgent intervention from the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

MCBAN also appealed to the federal government to direct the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately come to the aid of the victims to prevent further loss of life.