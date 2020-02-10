How Man Utd ‘Hijacked’ Ighalo from Inter Milan

WINTER TRANSFER

Odion Ighalo would have teamed up with former Super Eagles’ player, Victor Moses at Inter Milan at the close of the January transfer window.

But the Serie A sides were unwilling to go through with a late swoop for now-Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo due to his salary demands, TEAMtalk reported yesterday.

According to the report, Manchester United found a temporary stop-gap to their crisis up front by adding Shanghai Greenland Shenhua hitman ighalo to the ranks on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The deal was announced hours after the transfer window closed last Friday, with United frantically trying to get the deal over the line to avoid being without cover for Marcus Rashford.

Indeed, Ighalo himself has revealed how negotiations leading to the move were “very dramatic”, while confirming that a few other clubs were interested in his signature.

According to a report in Calciomercato, an italian site about football transfer market news and rumors, one such club was Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan.

Inter added the likes of Christian Eriksen, Victor Moses and Ashley Young to their squad last month but the Italian source claims that Conte was also keen on Ighalo.

It is said that Conte “probed” the possibility of bringing the Nigerian to San Siro, using his solid relations with the player’s agent as a starting point.

However, Ighalo’s high salary expectations meant Inter pulled out of the deal, allowing United to swoop in and seal the signing.

Ighalo was announced just after midnight last Saturday and was therefore absent for United’s 0-0 Premier League draw with Wolves.

Meanwhile, Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo will miss the club’s training camp in Spain because of fears the coronavirus outbreak could lead to him being refused entry back into the UK.

Nigerian Ighalo, 30, flew to Manchester from China last weekend after signing on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

“He might have liked to have come with the players and got to know them,” manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told MUTV.

“But the risk [of border restrictions tightening] we don’t want to take.”

Midfielder Scott McTominay and defender Axel Tuanzebe, who have both been out with long-term injuries, will travel to Spain.

United are not due to return until late on Friday before their Premier League game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday, 17 February (20:00 GMT kick-off).