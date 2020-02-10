Duru Wins MeLounge Table Tennis Tournament

Abia State’s Samson Duru has emerged the winner of the 2020 Melounge Table Tennis tournament staged by the Akwa Ibom State Table Tennis Association in Uyo last weekend.

In the female category, Vivian Okon of Cross River State won the female category.

Winners of the male category smiled home with N250,000 while N100,000 was consolation prize for the runner up. The third place winner got N50,000.

Speaking after presentation of prizes, sponsor of the annual tournament and Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Table Tennis Association, Edmond Uffang said that he had been the sole sponsor of the event which was in its third series.

“Sponsorship hasn’t been forthcoming. I just take it upon myself because it is a passion. It is a way of giving back to the society. We bring some young boys and girls together to do what they love doing and win some money for themselves and be happy,” he said, adding that the state was blessed with young, vibrant and talented youths who were looking for the opportunity to express themselves.

Uffang said his association had been saddled with the task of developing the sport in the state and make Akwa Ibom tops in table tennis. “It is my dream to see that the state produces national champions in both male and female categories at the end of my tenure as chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Table Tennis Association,” he said.

On Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, Uffang said, “Akwa Ibom has always been in top form going into national competitions like the sports festival. I can assure you Edo 2020 won’t be different as serious preparations are going on. The players are all training, they are in camp and I am sure they give the state a good representation at the sports festival.”