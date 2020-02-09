Wike: Executive, N’Assembly Responsible for Nigeria’s Woes

• Says forthcoming constitution amendment won’t work • Commends judiciary for stabilising democracy

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike has blamed the executive and the legislative arms of government for Nigeria’s many woes, saying if the two arms do what is right, the country will move forward.

Wike has also warned that the process of constitution amendment, which the National Assembly kick-started recently, will amount to nothing just like the previous attempts to review the 1999 Constitution.

He expressed the views at a special banquet in honour of the retiring President of Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa at the Government House Port Harcourt on Friday night.

He said the judiciary “remains the most outstanding arm of government in the country.”

Wike said Nigeria would have make tremendous progress if the executive and the legislative had carried out their official responsibilities in line with the constitution.

He said this country “is having challenges because of the executive and the legislative arms of government. If the executive and legislative arms do what is right, the country would move forward.”

The governor noted that because of politics the National Assembly failed “to do what is right. When the executive and legislative arms of government commit errors, they pass the buck to the judiciary.”

He lamented that even when the 8th National Assembly passed the Electoral Act, that recognised the Card Reader, President Muhammadu Buhari refused to give his assent.

On the constitution review, Wike noted that the forthcoming constitutional amendment kick-started by the National Assembly would amount to nothing just like the previous exercises.

He said: “Every time, there is always a constitution amendment. But at the end nothing comes out of it. Even the one just started will not yield anything different.”

Unlike the executive and legislative, he said the judiciary is the least corrupt of the three arms of government, saying judiciary remained consistent in the interpretation of laws to the advantage of the country.

He said that the nation’s democracy “is still thriving because of the positive roles and influence of the judiciary. Without the judiciary, there will be no democracy in this country. This country’s democracy is being sustained by the judiciary.”

Bulkachuwa said she “is in Rivers State as part of her valedictory process, noting that the valedictory process “is a tradition of the Court of Appeal.”

She commended the Rivers State Government for upgrading the Judges Quarters of the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt and investing in building Judges Quarters for the Rivers State Judiciary.

She said: “We have been given a conducive atmosphere where we carry out our work at the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division. With my service, I can be comfortable anywhere in Nigeria.”

Bulkachuwa emphasised that since she took her oath of office as a judicial officer in 1980, she has worked hard to be impartial at all times.

“Since I was a magistrate, when I took my oath of office to be impartial, I have worked to be impartial. In the Court of Appeal, I try to be as impartial as I can be. In the days to come, we will have sufficient judges to man the two courts in Port Harcourt,” she said.

Presenting gifts to Bulkachuwa, the wife of the governor, Justice Eberechi Nyesom-Wike the valedictory session deepened her respect for the retiring judge.

She said Bulkachuwa had contributed to the development of her state and the entire country, noting that she should continue to serve Nigeria as she said in her valedictory Speech.