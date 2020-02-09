NPFL: MFM End Kano Pillars’ Unbeaten Run as Lobi Reclaim Top Spot

What is increasingly becoming every match-day exchange of baton at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) log continued on Sunday when Lobi Stars claimed a fairly comfortable 2-1 win over Wikki Tourists in Makurdi.

Gbenga Ogunbote’s men thus toppled Plateau United who earned a creditable 0-0 draw at Dakkada FC on Saturday.

The biggest story of Sunday was however that of un-fancied MFM’s 3-1 win over Kano Pillars to end Ibrahim Musa Jugunu side’s 13-game unbeaten run and deny them the chance of going into the record books.

In Aba, in-form midfielder Austin Oladapo gave Enyimba the lead in this feisty Abia Derby in first half stoppage time with a brilliant free kick but new signing Okon Otop levelled for Warriors after a sumptuous assist by Lukman Bello in the 58th minute.

Another player in a rich vein of form Stanley Dimgba however decided the game with his 76th minute strike to give Fatai Osho his first league win in charge of Enyimba.

In Katsina, Joseph Atule gave Henry Makinwa’s side the lead on the dot of half time before old warhorse Gambo Muhammad doubled the lead with an excellent strike ten minutes after the break for the host.

Warri Wolves’ go-to man Charles Atshimene halved the deficit with a 71st minute penalty but that was the much Evans Ogenyi side could muster in Katsina.

At the Nest of Champions in Uyo, 180 minutes of top flight action between Akwa United and Rangers ended without a single goal as Flying Antelopes extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games.

Akwa United’s local rivals Dakkada FC had played out a 0-0 draw on the same turf 24 hours earlier.

In Akure, Sunshine Stars defeated FC Ifeanyiubah 2-0.

Midfielders Jide Fatokun and Anthony Omaka scored within the opening half an hour as Sunshine Stars raced to a two-goal lead in Akure.

Adamawa United also secured a 1-0 victory against Heartland.

After a goalless first half, Yakubu Adam however gave Adamawa United a major lifeline in their battle against relegation when he poked home beyond Ikechukwu Ezenwa in the 64th minute.

The win was enough to give Adamawa temporary respite as they moved off the foot of the table, replaced by Nasarawa United.

Kano Pillars got in front at the Agege stadium in fortuitous fashion. Midfielder Auwalu Ali Malam saw his 34th minute corner kick bizarrely dropped into his own net by goalkeeper Folarin Abayomi.

Striker Kabiru Adewole Adeniji equalised for MFM in the 52nd minute after good work by Ikechukwu Chimezie before substitute Clement Ogwu netted an exceptional brace to end Sai Masu Gida’s 13-game unbeaten run and end their own five games winless run.

Hosts, Rivers United were frustrated for most periods but got the breakthrough after the hour mark when Cletus Emotan was tripped inside the box. Ivorian left back Konan N’gouan converted the kick to give United the slender 1-0 victory.

In Makurdi, Utibe Arit gave Lobi Stars the lead in the 10th minute when he glanced Samad Kadri’s cross beyond Wikki Tourists’ Pius Ibrahim before Austin Ogunye doubled the lead with a penalty seven minutes before the break.

Nasir Jubril pulled one back in added time but it didn’t stop Lobi claiming all three points to go top of the table.

Jigawa Golden Stars’ poster boy Ali Kalla Maro shot his side in front on the dot of half time with a piece of magic. The winger picked up the ball in the opponent’s half, waltzed through the defence line of Nasarawa United before firing home.