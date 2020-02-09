Ikpeazu Solicits S’East Reps Caucus’ Support for EEC Project

Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia

The Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has urged the South-east caucus of the House of Representatives to give him the needed political support in order to actualise the proposed Enyimba Economic City (EEC) project.

He made the call at the weekend when he received members of the House of Representatives from the South-east zone at the Government Lodge Aba, saying that the project has huge economic potential not only for Abia and South-east but the entire nation.

The EEC, which enjoys the full backing of the federal government and has equally received the nod of international financial institutions, is expected to become the star project of the Ikpeazu administration if actualised.

The governor told the South-east House caucus that the Enyimba Economic City has huge economic potential as it would, among other things, generate 700,000 jobs for the people of the South-east.

He therefore stated that the assistance of the federal lawmakers was needed to get the federal government fix the road infrastructure, including Aba-Ikot Ekpene, Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene highways and other federal roads in the state.

According to him, the rehabilitation of the federal roads would make EEC easily accessible to traders and businessman flooding Aba.

Governor Ikpeazu reminded the federal lawmakers that Abia State has continued to bear the devastating effect of erosion menace, losing schools and private homes going under.

He lamented that despite the enormity of the erosion problem, the state was yet to receive its share of ecological fund to help tackle the problem.

The governor further informed the lawmakers that his drive to promote Aba made products was yielding positive dividends, adding that the Automated Shoe Factory built for the Aba shoe makers would be inaugurated soon.

While describing the visit of the South-east caucus of the House of Representatives as most strategic, the governor assured them that his brother governors would comply with their proposal for collaboration.

The leader of the delegation and Deputy Chief Whip, Mrs. Nkeiruka Onyejiocha, and Deputy Minority Leader, Mr. Tony Okechukwu, in their separate remarks, explained that the lawmakers were in the state to see the governor’s pace of work and explore areas of collaborations with him to develop the South-east.

They assured the governor of their readiness to partner with him in the development of the state and urged him not to relent in his efforts to leave a legacy with the Enyimba Economic City, development of infrastructure and promotion of made in Aba goods.