TheWorkBooth Magazine Launches 3rd Edition

By Tosin Clegg

TheWorkBooth Magazine, TWB, the first digital management magazine in Africa has announced plans to launch its third edition on February 1, 2020. The magazine targeted at professionals is published with the objective of inspiring, informing and advocating issues that affect workers within the Africa Continent.

The theme of this special edition is “The HR Organisation “ featuring articles and op-eds from outstanding professionals including Lola Esan (the director of people and organisational practice, Ernst and Young West Africa), Enife Atobiloye (Regional head, Transearch International),Dr Kunle Oloyede (General Manager and the Head, Group Human Resources at Odua Investment Company Limited) Adaora Ayoade(MD/CEO of EZ37 Solutions Ltd) Leke Oshiyemi (CEO/Lead Consultant at Rekrut Consulting Limited), Bunmi Akano (HR Manager, Air Peace Limited) Michael Thomas(Great Place to Work, Ghana) and a host of others.

Speaking on the new edition, TWB Editor, Tunde-Success Osideko, who is an alumnus of several worthy institutions including IMD Switzerland, Harvard Business School Executive Education, Anglian Ruskin University, United Kingdom, Gordon Institute of Business Science, South Africa, said: ‘In this edition of the magazine, we seek to demystify every misconception around the HR profession, share insights on how to build a successful HR career, identify and understand the unique challenges of HR practitioners in Africa and equip employees with the right knowledge to guide their expectations of the people department popularly known as the HR department while also helping management to see the value that HR brings on board in organisations.

The magazine, which can be accessed via their website , also features the regular professional diaries and introduces new columns; Workplace stress management strategies by Medbury Medicals and the Diary of a doctor perfectly relayed by Dr Rotimi V.O.