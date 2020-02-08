Sports Minister to Grace Gov. Dickson Football Tournament Final

Minister of Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, will be the special guest of Honour at the grand finale of the third edition of the Governor Henry Seriake Dickson Football Tournament.

The final game of the Restoration Cup, which will feature the football teams of Okolobiri and Ekeremor communities, will hold on Sunday, at the renovated Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa.

The Tournament Director, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said in a statement that the outgoing Bayelsa State Governor will take the ceremonial kick-off alongside the Sports Minister. Also expected are former Super Eagles player and coach, Samson Siasia, and other ex-internationals from the Ijaw nation.

The event, which will be hosted by the Commissioner for Sports, Daniel Igali, would also feature the commissioning of some of the facilities built by the Governor Dickson administration at the stadium.

The tournament’s Director-General, Mr. Ono Akpe, said preparations are in top gear towards an expected exciting final game.

He urged youths of the state to continue to channel their talent and energy toward sports in order to give the state a positive image at all times.

With 161 registered teams in the 2019 edition of the Restoration Cup, the tournament has become the biggest grassroots football competition in Nigeria. The annual tournament is supported by the governor with the assistance of individuals and corporate organisations.