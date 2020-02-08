Okonkwo: Division among Members Cost Anambra PDP Governorship in 2017 

Presents 3,300 registers to party

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The chairman of the recently floated United Nigeria Airlines, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, has said that division among members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was the reason it lost the 2017 Governorship election in Anambra State.

Okonkwo spoke at the state party secretariat, during the presentation of 3,300 party registers, which he procured for the 3,226 wards of the party to make for proper documentation of names of party members.

The Russia-trained political scientist decried the long absence of a PDP government in the state, blaming it on division among members of the party in the state.

He said: “How we failed to install a PDP governor in Anambra in 2017 is a story for another day, but the division we saw in the party in 2017 will not happen again.

“We must win the governorship poll in the state in 2021. We can’t afford to lose again.

“Anambra is a PDP state from the renascent of democracy in the country in 1999. We must possess our possession in 2021.

“We will continue to fight to make our party better. We are not doing this battle to become governor, but to better the party in the state. “We must not toy with it, we must all be committed to making PDP win the race in 2021. We must say no to godfatherism in Anambra. Take the task in your hands and decide its fate. We must win this election and for us to win it, we must change our ways.”

Okonkwo urged members of the party to work hard to return to power in the state after 14 years of APGA rule, saying that anything short of victory in 2021 would mean waiting for another eight years.

Earlier, the state chairman of the party, Mr. Ndubuisi Nwobu assured members of the party that the process to select its candidate for the election will be thorough and fair to all.

He praised Okonkwo for procuring the party register for the party in the state, saying that the party members’ names in the state have always been in exercise books, which was not befitting.