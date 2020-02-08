Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has reassured the people of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta Local Government Areas that the era of marginalisation was over and that a new dawn with huge prospects awaited them. He spoke when he received stakeholders of the area at the Government House, ad he expressed displeasure over the deplorable state of communities in the area despite the huge amount of money that goes to Imo State Oil Producing and Development Commission (ISOPADEC) monthly from the 13 percent derivation fund.

He warned that the era when few people sit in their homes and share the money meant for development of the communities is over. Uzodinma assured that his administration will set up a monitoring and evaluation committee to ensure that projects are executed in line with contract specifications. He promised that the new board of ISOPADEC which will soon be constituted shall be made up of people of integrity and proven track record and ready to help drive the desired change and foster prosperity in the area.

On restiveness among the youths, Governor Uzodinma regretted that despite the huge human capacity in the area, some people only identify youths of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta with thuggery and violence. The Governor challenged them to get it right now that a brother and friend is the Governor. “We must agree that we want the best for ourselves, we must begin to have change of attitude, thuggery and militancy must be resisted, and the time to harness our potential is now.”

He assured that Adapalm which used to be the pride of the state will be reactivated and its lost glory restored with the appointment of Brig. Gen. Kalu Austin Egwuagu (rtd.) as the Board Chairman.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, and former Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Chief Goodluck Opiah recounted the untold hardship and marginalisation suffered by the people of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta Local Government Areas and expressed confidence that the present Government will rewrite all the wrongs.

The House of Assembly Members representing Ohaji/Egbema, Hon Hercules Okoro and Oguta LGA, Hon Frank Ugboma thanked Governor Uzodinma for his positive thoughts for the oil rich area and assured that their people will embrace peace and allow the government to achieve its developmental plans for the area.

The meeting was attended by relations and traditional rulers from the area as well as other leaders of thought including women and youths.