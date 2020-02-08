Coronavirus: WHO to Partner Nigeria on Surveillance at Entry Points

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said its team is partnering with relevant Nigerian authorities to carry out checks at all key entry points into the country to prevent importation of Coronavirus.

The world body also said that it is working with other global health partners to fast track the development vaccine for coronavirus.

Speaking during a sensitisation programme on the virus at the WHO office in Abuja, WHO Technical Officer, Health Emergency Programme, Dhamari Naidoo, said after a risk assessment was done, Nigeria was rated high because of frequent travel between Nigeria and China, noting that the global health agency would focus on nine states that had ports of entry into the country (land, water and air).

They are Lagos, Kano, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Enugu, Delta and Bayelsa states and the Federal Capital Territory. She said that WHO had activated the coronavirus preparedness working group at the National Centre for Disease Control with representation from the Ministry of Health and other relevant ministries. Naidoo added that contrary to insinuations, use of cocaine and whiskey had not been scientifically proven to cure coronavirus.

We are currently working hard to identify isolation points in high risk states. In Abuja, the Teaching Hospital in Gwagwalada has been identified but we do need to work towards capacitating human resources equipment. In Lagos, we have identified the Infectious Diseases Hospital, in Yaba.

“The National Reference Laboratory in Gaduwa, Abuja, is working and we are currently working with the University Teaching Hospital in Lagos to get it running this weekend. Overtime we will have more laboratories in the country signaling they are ready to test samples,” she said.

At the global level, she said that WHO has activated a blueprint and is working with a number of partners to fast track the development of therapeutic diagnostics and vaccine, adding that here is already a global platform for that collaboration to happen.

“In terms of facilities available for isolation and patient care, we are currently performing assessment to identify which are the most appropriate facilities to work with and what resources they need. We will have that information in the coming weeks.”Naidoo added that the international community had supported the fight against the virus with information and data sharing, noting that China had also been open with data sharing.

“In term of information sharing from developed countries, we congratulated countries for rapid sharing of information. This has demonstrated how the global health community has changed.

“China has been extremely open and information has come forth. All the international countries who are recording cases are sharing information. How long will the present effort continues will depend on how quickly China manages to control the outbreak and how quickly countries effectively stop importation of further spread into their countries. This requires data and information sharing.”