‘Civil Service Most Vital Organ for Policies’

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has underscored the importance of the the civil service, as the most vital machinery through which government delivers its policies and programmes to the citizenry. Mustapha gave this charge when he declared open the induction workshop for newly appointed Permanent Secretaries in Kano yesterday. He tasked civil servants to continually evolve new ideas to solidify the service role and boost its capacity as the main bridge between government and the citizenry According to him, this is necessary to deliver public goods in the most efficient, transparent and acceptable manner.

The SGF emphasised that the development of the country’s economy and its competitiveness in the knowledge driven global system requires the professionalised and fully developed civil service that can support Government to drive the transformation vision to the next level. The acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi–Esan in her opening remarks, charged the permanent secretaries to resolve to restore the service to its original position of eminence and relevance.

She implored them to respond more to the challenges of governance and the present administration’s desire to diversify the economy and increase Nigeria’s revenue base.

She also stressed the need for permanent secretaries to take ownership of all reform programmes initiated by the Government; especially the Civil Service strategy and implementation plan recently initiated by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.