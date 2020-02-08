Cadbury Woos Consumers  with TomTom Freshlime

Cadbury West Africa has expanded its portfolio in the Nigerian market with the launch of new ‘TomTom Freshlime’.

According to the company, the new move was necessary to meet up with consumers’ expectations and yearnings, adding that it came up with the product after a thorough market research it conducted.

Speaking at the colourful launch, Managing Director, Cadbury West Africa, Mrs. Yimika Adeboye, said that the new product was part of the company’s innovation strategy that was being delivered to the Nigerian market.

She noted that the latest offering was also important to solidify Cadbury’s leadership position in the market, especially as the Tomtom is clocking 50 this year.

Giving more details on the new product, Category Manager, Gum and Candy, Cadbury West Africa, Adebola Williams stated that the new flavour was a major and unique breakthrough in the candy segment.

She said: “We have come a long way in this segment, first with the introduction of ,the classic black and white striped TomTom back then in 1970, we also launched the strawberry and honey lemon variants. Today, we are introducing the freshlime variant to the market. This is to show our level of commitment to our consumers that we are ready to move along with their trends.

“Hence, we are marrying the lime flavour they love with our strong mentor candy that will deliver soothing relief and fresh breath that Tomtom has always delivered.

“This product is the beginning of a lot of amazing things to come from the brand going forward. Tomtom is 50 this year and we are really excited about the journey so far and the journey ahead. Hence, we shall be expanding our portfolios to deliver more exciting offerings that describe the passion of our consumers.

“For example, we are currently working on a music platform to excite Nigerian youths with music, and we are also looking at investing in technology. On sports, we will continue to partner with the Super Eagles.”

Head of Corporate Governance and Affairs, Cadbury West Africa, Mr. Fred Mordi, also assured consumers that the brand will continue to create value and seek new and creative ways to always delight them.