Birthday Wishes of Bimbo Ademoye

BY Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Make no mistake about this. Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, is a “good girl” as it is often said in the usual social parlance, at least. As far as one knows, Bimbo would take exception to superficial beauty like butt, breast and hips enlargement. Even at a point, she got bothered that people stare at her body and at other times, she doesn’t care. But as it is, the actress seems to be gradually letting out herself.

The chic, simple and sexy star on Tuesday, February 4 took to her Instagram page to celebrate her 29th birthday in style. As part of her revels for her special day, Bimbo shared a couple of lovely photos and made her quite interesting wish that got the attention of her fans, friends and admirers. The light skin actress in her request revealed that she wants things such as rich friends, bigger bum, wider hips and many more.

In her birthday post, the fun loving actress acknowledged the woman she has become, and thanked her supporters for the love shown to her. She wrote: “Happy birthday lady. I pray your waist gets smaller, hips wider, bum bigger, bank account fatter, talent bigger, friends richer, family happier. You’re amazing lady and I’m gradually getting to that point where I can fully say ‘I’m so glad I am you’. Thank you guys for the outpour of love so far. Never felt this special.”

After the post, lots of her celebrity colleagues started sending birthday wishes. Adesua Etomi-Wellington who played Bimbo’s sister in the recent blockbuster movie, Sugar Rush, also wished her a happy birthday with a special post. She wrote: “My darling Bim Bim. It is such a blessing to know you. You are one of the most loving people I know. Talented all the way to your fingertips. So glad we met and so glad that I can call you my sister. May this New Year be filled with everything good. May the good lord grant you the desires of your heart in accordance with his Will. May your light never be put out. May your talent set you before kings and may you be head and shoulders above your peers, in Jesus name. Amen. You my darling, are so special. Love you tons.” Some years back, Bimbo was just a rookie combing audition centres. Today, she is one of the hottest in the industry.

The Covenant University graduate and fashion entrepreneur had in a series of interviews disclosed that she could act without clothes as long as it aims to pass a vital message. To her, if going nude is for her to pass on a very vital message then she would most definitely do it. “So if going naked is going to depict a message to the world in a way that they would feel me and almost feel like I’m the one it really happened to, then please leave my clothes apart.”

Between now and when she first started out in Nollywood in 2014, the Best of Nollywood Awards 2018 Best Supporting Actress has improved as a person and most importantly, an actor and still open to learning more. On relationship, the daddy’s girl some months back was linked in a romantic relationship with Ghanaian billionaire Nana Kwame Wiafe and was reported to have been spotted at the Ghanaian billionaire’s home on some occasions.

Wiafe is a businessman and CEO of Wiafe Group of companies who owns one of Ghana’s biggest supermarkets, “Uni-Life Supermarkets.” He is also the president of 2Hype Music & Clothing. Soon after the report, a video of Bimbo was seen addressing the Ghanaian businessman as “babe” and “son of zion.” This prompted reaction that there may be more to their closeness than meets the eye.