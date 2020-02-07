Terrorists Kill Police Inspector, Injure 14 Officers in Kaduna Clash

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

One police inspector was killed while 14 other officers, including the pilot and co-pilot of a Police helicopter were wounded during a clash with terrorist group, Ansaru, in Kaduna on Wednesday, according to an update issued yesterday by the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Police had stated that it killed 250 terrorists in Kuduru Forest in Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State while the bandits shot at the helicopter, which provided aerial support for the operation.

It said the pilot managed to land the aircraft before they were evacuated to the hospital.

An update issued by Force Headquarters said Inspector Muhammed Abubakar attached to the Police Special Forces died as a result of injuries sustained in the heat of the combat.

It said 14 other officers including the pilot and co-pilot of the police helicopter, sustained varying degrees of injury.

“In spite of the successes of the operation, one Inspector Muhammed Abubakar attached to the Police Special Forces regrettably died as a result of injuries sustained in the heat of the combat.

“Thirteen other officers (made up of two SPs, one DSP, four inspectors and six sergeants) including the pilot and co-pilot of the police helicopter, sustained different degrees of injury and are currently receiving treatment”, it said.

The update issued by Force PRO, DCP Frank Mba, said two commanders of the terrorist group were killed while the commander of Boko Haram camp in Kuduru Forest and one Mofa, a notorious kidnapper, were critically injured.

“As mop-up operations continue, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has deployed crack detectives and special forensic investigators from the Force Headquarters to expedite investigations into the broad criminal enterprise of the group and their associates,” Mba said.