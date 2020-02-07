Operator Calls for Support of Indigenous Companies

Chinedu Eze

The Chief Executive Officer of PrimePort Logistics Limited, Femi Adewunmi, has called on governments to protect and support indigenous companies in Nigeria, saying they create jobs and do not remit their earnings overseas.

Adewunmi, made the call recently, when the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) recognised his company as the best supporting indigenous company at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

The PrimePort CEO said the award would encourage indigenous companies like his to do better and continually strive for further recognition and success.

“One of the challenges in Nigerians is that we always have this attitude of looking for what people are not doing right, whereas we have a lot of successes we can talk about and it is very important that those successes are recognised in order to induce more successes as this will be reflected in increased employment for the indigenes.

“PrimePort has clearly demonstrated this, since we started our operations at the airport.

“PrimePort has grown its staff strength organically and continues to so, with a good percentage workforce from the local and host communities. This award sets a new benchmark for other players at PH airport,” he said.

He noted that the award ceremony also provides an avenue for interaction and networking with other stakeholders, which helps in relationship building and also help boost the efficiency and success at PH airport.

Primeport which specialises in clearing and forward air cargo and services was one of the first indigenous companies to operate at the airport and has remained consistent since it opened its services few years ago.

According to FAAN, the award was given to PrimePort because of its support to the Port Harcourt International Airport.

The award, which took place at the airport terminal, was attended by stakeholders, airlines officials and top government officials in Port Harcourt.

Speaking about the role of FAAN as the gatekeeper of Port Harcourt airport, Adewunmi said, “Back in 2014, FAAN was instrumental in validating the idea that I had in solving the huge gap in the freight forwarding process in Port Harcourt airport.