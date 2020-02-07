Lagos Expresses Worries Over High Rate of Work-related Injuries

Mary Nnah

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu, has expressed concern over the high rate of work-related injuries many of whom are not accounted for, worrying that Nigeria does not have accurate statistics in this regard.

He said this during the maiden edition of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) West Africa Conference with the theme “Shaping the future of Occupational Safety and Health in West Africa” held recently at the Lagos Oriental Hotel.

While expressing his appreciation to the chartered professional body for her commitment to collaborate with the state to raise the standard of safety and health amongst her citizens, the governor who was represented by the Director in charge of Occupational Health Services, at the State Ministry of Health, Dr. Kuburat Layeni, further stressed that workplace related accidents has become a major concern for employees and employers.

He said however that this could be prevented if regulators and stakeholders define clearly their roles in an attempt to reduce the staggering statistics.

While stressing IOSH’s commitment to support Nigeria’s transformative strategy to raise safety and health standards and improve competencies amongst professionals across the continent, the IOSH Global President, Professor Andrew Sharman, in a pre-recorded video presentation said, the institution is delighted to be building on the important memorandum of collaboration it signed last year to support the development of strong workplace safety cultures promoted by businesses and government agencies.

He pointed out that to sustain growth, productivity and profitability, investors and business owners worldwide are learning that they need to look after people at work and in their supply chains.

“Countries with strong safety and health at work are prospering as investors place faith in their future. ” Nigeria understands this and it’s IOSH’s great privilege to partner your Government and the Lagos State Safety Commission to enable your farsighted national strategy to reach its full potential”, Sharman said.

Explaining the body’s global vision, the IOSH Chief executive, Bev Messinger , said it is a safe and healthy world of work. She said it’s an ambition that IOSH and its 47000 members cannot achieve alone and as such is positioned to forge partnerships, develop strong frameworks and effect positive change for organisations working around the world.

Speaking on the impact of the conference, the IOSH Nigeria Consultant and Chief Executive of Combined Training Services, (CTS), Mrs. Funmi Adegbola, expressed her joy at the success of the maiden event most especially because the speakers were carefully selected and did justice to the that affected safety and health professionals and all participants.

The high point of the event was the official launch of the “No Time to Lose Campaign” anchored by the IOSH Vice-President, Mr.Kayode Fowode.