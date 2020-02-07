Family Secures Release of Two Abducted Kids in Kaduna

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The two children of the Kaduna-based medical doctor, Philip Ataga, who was abducted by kidnappers, along with their mother on January 25, have been released after the family paid their ransom.

This is coming a week after the kidnappers killed their mother, Bola and dropped her body along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Although the amount paid as ransom was not stated by the family, the kidnappers had initially demanded for N150 million but when the family could not meet the request, they killed the matriarch and subsequently demanded N20 million for the release of her children.

While acknowledging the return of the children, Mr. Sunday Michael, a member of the family, said they were released after payment of ransom to the bandits by their father.

In a terse message he sent, Michael said: “To the glory of God, I have the honour and privilege to announce the release of Christabel and Jasmine Ataga from captivity.

“They were taken hostage along with their mother who was brutally murder last week. On behalf of the family, I wish to thank everyone-the churches, prayer houses, family members, friends and well wishers, whose physical, emotional and psychological support were put at the disposition of the family in what has been two weeks of a very traumatic experience.

“As we celebrate the recovery of our kids, let us continue to spare our thoughts and prayers for the family as we mourn the death of our mother, sister and wife. Thank you and God bless!”

The deceased and her two children were abducted from their home at the Juji community in Chikun local government area of the state by kidnappers who also killed a member of a local vigilante group in the area during the operation.