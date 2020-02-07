Entertainment is our Strongest Weapon to Checkmate the Government – Dino Melaye

King Akan

When you talk about politicians who are popular in the social space, Senator Dino Melaye is one that easily comes to mind. The former Senator representing Kogi West is not shy of airing his views on topical issues whenever the opportunity arises.

In an interview with the media, recently, at the movie premiere of the movie ‘Lemonade’ in Abuja, the Senator Dino Melaye was nothing short of metaphorical, describing “entertainment as a weapon.” According to him, “the entertainment industry is one of the strongest weapons we can use in ameliorating our problems in this country.

“We must have a nation where leaders must be responsible, where followers must ask questions, where every Nigerian must decide to either walk in the light of creative altruism or perish in the darkness of destructive selfishness”.

Dino disclosed that he only accepts movie roles that resonate with his ideals and aim at correcting societal ills or encourage leaders to do the right thing, citing his character in the movie as a politician who stood for a just and egalitarian society.

He also added “that in any way through music, through movies, to help build a better society I will be willing to participate and I am doing this pro bono.”