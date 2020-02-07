Arts in Medicine 2019/2020 Fellowship Begins

Yinka Olatunbosun

As part of its tradition, the 2019/2020 Arts in Medicine Fellowship Cohorts had been drawn from both the medical and creative sectors for a unique synergy that has changed the face of arts therapy in Nigeria. Gone are the days of efficient looking clinical white-starched doctors, the practice of medicine has been given a jolt with the intervention of Arts in the medical space. Recently, the idea of including fine arts in the school curriculum for medical students is being mulled by experienced medical personnel who have experienced the power of Arts on health care.

A former Fellow of the Arts in Medicine programme once said that the environment is the first therapy for a patient that comes to the hospital. During the panellists’ session at the opening ceremony held recently at the National Sickle CellCentre, Idi-Araba, Lagos, Mrs. Aduke Gomez, the Chair, Arts4Life Steering Committee, Ministry of Health, Lagos State said that arts in medicine is not just for patients but health workers, family and care givers.

One of the discussants, Dr. Bello Mojeed, a clinical psychiatrist at the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Centrerevealed how this creative intervention in medical practice has helped her patients.

“While parents and care givers wait with the patients for the doctor, they can have a session of live painting which helps to calm the patient or the child. One can see the joy that comes from participation in live painting from the patient,” she said.

For Dr. Toyin Adesola who had lived with sickle cell disorder all her life, art is the best escapism for the pain of crisis.

“I was bed-ridden for a long period of time and I used to have an aunt who would bring creative kit. It was a needed distraction that takes away those emotions. Art is a good way of expressing our feelings and frustrations. Art works where medicine cannot help,” she added.

The Dean, School of Art and Design, Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Kunle Adeyemi remarked that art is a totality of life. He pointed out that his students are allowed to have a grounded view of the Arts which helps them situate it in a cultural context. He made reference to how Teni’s hit track, Uyo Meyo, a folkloric song from Ondo has ignited nolstagiain the listener who shared their cultural heritage.

No fewer than 95 participants make-up the 2019/2020 class. The Arts in Medicine Fellowship was initiated by Mr. KunleAdewale, a visual artist and a 2019 Atlantic Fellow of Global Brain Health Institute, University of California, San Francisco. He is the founder, Tender Arts Initiative.The programme is supported by the US Consulate, Nigeria, Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture and Nigerian Medical Association.