Oyetola Releases N550m for Retirees’ Entitlements

The Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola has approved the immediate release of the sum of N500 million for the payment of the entitlements of retired workers enrolled under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The Head of Service of the state, Dr. Festus Olowogboyega, made this known in a statement issued yesterday in Osogbo, the state capital.

The statement said names of the beneficiary retirees were picked on merit, adding that the process was monitored by the executive committee of the retired workers’ group.

According to the statement, names of the selected beneficiaries will be posted on the notice board of the State Pension Board on February 6, 2020. It added that bond certificates would be presented to the beneficiaries by Governor Oyetola on February 14, 2020.

Similarly, Oyetola has approved the release of another N50million for the part payment of gratuities to retirees under the old pension scheme.

Olowogboyega said 250 retirees who have been selected on merit would start receiving their cheques as from Thursday (today).

He disclosed that a list containing the names of the beneficiary pensioners has already been posted on the Public Notice Board of the State Pension Board and that of the Ministry of Information.

In another development, Oyetola has commiserated with the entire people of Ode Omu, Alayegun-in-Council, Ode Omu Desendants Union and the entire State Council Of Obas on the recent transition of the Alayegun of Ode Omu, Oba Abdul Hammed Oke.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, described the departed monarch as an embodiment of humility, generousity, wisdom and true judgment at all seasons.

The statement added that the late Alayegun of Ode Omu will forever be remembered for his strong progressive ideology, absolute loyalty to the state government as well as his true love for his people during his eight years on the stool of his forefathers.