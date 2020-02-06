German Club Explain Why Aruna Quadri was Signed

The management of German Club, TTC RhönSprudel Maberzell Fulda has said that they signed up Aruna Quadri following his exploits across the globe particular with his performance against German sports hero – Timo Boll at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil.

In a related development on Tuesday, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has hailed Quadri’s movement to Germany.

“We celebrate Aruna Quadri, Africa’s number one tennis player on the signing with German Bundesliga Table Tennis league from next season. We congratulate him. All the Way,” declared Dare on his twitter handle.

Writing on its website on Wednesday February 5, after the unveiling of the Nigerian, the club said: “When looking for a suitable candidate to compensate for the departure of service provider Croatia’s Tomislav Pucar, the TTC has now found what it is looking for: Quadri Aruna (born August 9, 1988 in Oyo, Nigeria) will strengthen the TTC from next season!.

“ The 31-year-old Nigerian has repeatedly caused a sensation in the table tennis world in recent years that at the 2016 Olympic Games, he threw the world rankings seventh Chuang Chih-Yuan and Timo Boll out of the competition. Last year he beat top Japanese player Jun Mizutani at the Bulgarian Open. Aruna Quadri, who is currently playing for the Portuguese first division club “Sporting Lisbon”, also knows the Bundesliga players well.

“He recently won against top Bundesliga players Kirill Gerassimenko (Bremen), Ricardo Walther (Düsseldorf) and Darko Jorgic (Saarbrücken) and scored in 2018 twice in the Champions League match against Borussia Düsseldorf. In future, the TTC will be ideally equipped to survive in the Bundesliga.

With an option of extending the contract, the club said: “Aruna Quadri receives a one-year contract with an option for the TTC to add another year. Incidentally, Aruna’s most important sporting goal is this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

Quadri will team up with German international, Ruwen Filus, who is one of the best defender in the world, as the German has extended his contract by two years with the Central Germany-based club.