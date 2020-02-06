Facebook, CcHUB Innovation Week Opens

Facebook, in partnership with ​Co-creation Hub (CcHUB), has announced the second edition of the annual Innovation Showcase Week (ISW 2020) scheduled to hold on the February 13th and 14th. Tagged “The Best of West-African Innovation”, the two-day exhibition will bring to view solutions built by companies in the CcHUB and NG_HUB portfolio to corporate executives who can leverage them for growth.

The solutions on display at ISW 2020 will include balloon-powered satellites, AI-driven fraud detection, blockchain-powered anti-counterfeiting, computer-vision powered glasses for the visually impaired and other deep tech solutions built by the 18 startups from West Africa.

This edition is designed to offer immense value to corporate organizations, multinationals, development agencies and other related institutions to experience and find cutting-edge solutions that can create value for their businesses, partners and customers.

Last year, the first Showcase Week, saw over 250 executives including top-level executives from multinationals attend the two-day exhibition which birthed over 50 interests between the startups and corporates.

In 2019, six of the showcasing startups raised over $500,000 including Chekkit who recently secured its position as the only African company to be accepted into a global accelerator and received a grant from Umdasch Challenge at the World Summit Awards 2020.

CEO at CcHUB, Mr. Bosun Tijani, is expected to facilitate a corporate innovation workshop focused on how corporates can leverage local and continental innovation to increase market share. Executives looking to experience the best of West-African cutting-edge solutions can request an invite and indicate their interest in the workshop through a dedicated link​ (cchubnigeria.com/isw2020).