BSPHCDA Decries Removal of Key Programmes in Its 2020 Allocation

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSPHCDA) has described as unfortunate the removal of key activities in its 2020 allocation after it was dully defended before the state House of Assembly.

The programmes removed include budgetary allocation for nutrition, child spacing and Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health Week (MNCHW).

Commenting on the development recently, the Executive Chairman of the agency, Dr. Rilwanu Muhammad said the funds allocated in the budget for the purchase of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) was about N300 million, without which nothing could be achieved.

Muhammad explained that the RUTF, when purchased, would be distributed to 21 Community Based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) centers to prevent the state from getting out of stock.

He claimed that the state governor had earlier directed the agency to include the funds required for the management of malnourished children in the budget and wondered why the allocated amounts was removed by the state Ministry for Budget and Planning.

All effort to reach the State Commissioner for Budget and Planning Dr. Aminu Gamawa for comments proved abortive as he was said to be on official assignment and was not picking calls or responding to text message.