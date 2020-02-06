Bhojsons Introduces Power Back Up Solution

A subsidiary of the Bhojsons Group, Bhojsons Powerhub, Nigeria’s emerging power solutions company, has launched Amaze Power Back Up solution into the Nigerian market.

The launch of Amaze, which is one of the leading power back up brands in India, was held during the Bhojsons Powerhub 2020 Dealers’ Meet in Lagos recently.

Speaking at the launch, the Group Managing Director of Bhojsons Group Plc, Mr. Vishant Dalamal, disclosed that Amaze inverters and batteries are one of the best-in-class power back up solutions in its segment with a pedigree of over 30 years of manufacturing excellence and category experience.

He explained that the brand would offer customers the best quality power solutions using cutting edge technology in a complete package that guarantees maximum performance.

“Amaze Power products are designed for young achievers who demand more in their lives. Amaze delivers more performance, more reliability, more attractive designs with consistent power, and the assurance of quality of global manufacturing standards and 24×7 after sales service across Nigeria. The brand also has one of the most interesting aesthetic designs from France with a smooth sophisticated architecture and refined edges,” Dalamal said.

He expressed profound gratitude and appreciation to the dealers for their immense support and contributions, which has seen the company grow over the years despite the difficult operating environment and challenges of the Nigerian economy as a whole.

He described the dealers’ as partners and strong pillars to the continued growth of the company.

“We are really excited to see and celebrate you, our esteemed business partners for your support in growing our business to where it is today. Without you all, it won’t have been possible to get to where we are,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Business Unit Head, Bhojsons Powerhub, Mr. Rajneesh Gupta stated that Amaze would offer a technologically advanced power back up solution that meets the yearnings and power back up needs of Nigerians.

Gupta noted that Amaze power products were manufactured with an edge to deliver higher reliability. He mentioned that Amaze inverters and batteries were manufactured using cutting edge technology, which ensure deliver more back up for the same capacity.

He continued that Amaze is 24×7 protected with Nigeria’s trusted after sales service provider “Bhojsons Care” to provide round the clock customer support to deliver customer delight always.

“Customers in Nigeria truly deserve a comforting experience, with Amaze, a lot of money will be saved on diesel & petrol, generator repairs and other agonies that often come with the regular power outage experienced in Nigeria. The Amaze brand is more resilient, performs much better and delivers more durability,” Gupta said.

“Amaze power back up products are designed to reduce electrical losses, thereby improving power savings and efficiency. They are very safe, protecting appliances by delivering safe power output even under fluctuating input conditions,” Gupta added.