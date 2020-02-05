UK Minister’s Aide Named Principal Secretary to Kwara Gov

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has named an Assistant Secretary to a United Kingdom Junior Minister (Whitehall), Mrs. Olajumoke Monsura Gafar, as his Principal Private Secretary (PPS).

An active member of the non-profit organisation, Positive Nigeria, Olajumoke studied law at Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria between 1997 and 2002 and attended the Nigerian Law School in 2004 for her Bachelor of Law, said AbdulRazaq, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye.

She is from Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The statement added that Olajumoke was until her appointment the Assistant Private Secretary to a minister in the Whitehall where the appointee, among other things, had the responsibility of seeing that the minister was on top of major policy areas in the top official’s portfolio and that he effectively discharged his corporate responsibilities.

She was the Business Support and Human Resource Manager between March and December 2018 at the Office of the Director General of the Justice Ministry where she was in charge of staff recruitment and welfare, among her other functions.

Between 2015 and 2018, Olajumoke was also the Delivery Manager for the Government Recruitment Service at the UK Cabinet Office, overseeing specialist and high-volume recruitment campaigns for UK government agencies and departments.

Olajumoke also had some working experience in Nigeria. She was Corporate Services Manager at Taleveras Group Limited in Abuja between 2008 and 2012. She also served as Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer II at Bagno Limited in Lagos between 2007 and 2008.

She was a Legal Associate at Olujimi and Akeredolu Legal Practitioners in Abuja between 2005 and 2007.

Skilled in the delivery of appropriate corporate administrative, legal and regulatory compliance guidance, the appointee is an expert in general management, human resources management, customer service delivery, and project management.