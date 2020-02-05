Senate in Closed-door Meeting With Police IG

By Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha

The Senate is currently in a closed-door session with the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, over the mounting level of insecurity across the country.

The meeting began at 11.05am when the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, ordered the Police boss to be ushered into the chamber.

Lawan, thereafter, announced that the upper chamber will engage Adamu in an Executive session and directed that the gallery be cleared of visitors.

The Senate had last Wednesday summoned the Inspector-General of Police to appear before it to discuss the possibility of establishing community police to compliment the efforts of Nigeria Police Force to curb criminal activities across the country.

