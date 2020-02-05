PFN to Hold Miracle Crusade at Ibeju-Lekki

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) will organise the Ibeju-Lekki Miracle crusade with the theme: ‘The Name of Jesus’ from March 12 to 14, by 5p.m at the Awoyaya RCM Primary School, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

According to the programme made available to THISDAY by the organisers, there will be Ministers/Church Workers Conference on March 13 at 9a.m, while on March 14, there will be free drugs, medical check-up, gift and food distribution at 9a.m.

They also said bus transportation will be available at Shoprite, Sangotedo, Abuo, Eleko Ibeju Onosa, Magbon, Akodo, Shapati, Gbogije bus-stop all through the days of the programme.

Also lined up for the event are great minister of the gospel.