Obi Solicits Support for Education, Donates to School

The Vice- Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi has advised Nigerians to seek happiness through a better, enriching way by touching lives and supporting education in the country.

Speaking to students of St. Mary’s Prestigious College, Awka, Obi, who described education as the most unique endeavour, expressed dismay at seeing schools being neglected or not prioritised for developmental purpose.

He encouraged leaders to look inwards, reduce costs of governance and plough the extra money into education for the good of the society.

Obi, who presented computers, printers and a generator to power those gadgets, justified his call for support for education. He said education, by pushing back the frontiers of ignorance and barbarism, gives people the opportunity to go beyond themselves and conquer the world.

He added that the rate of poverty among nations is always proportional to their educational attainment.

Responding to Obi’s gesture, the Catholic Bishop of Awka said everybody in the state is aware of Obi’s goodness and interest in the progress of the country through his fanaticism towards education. He spoke through his representative and the Diocesan Education Secretary, Fr. Hilary Nwajagu.