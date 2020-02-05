Ngige Intervenes, Stops Picketing of General Electric

Peter Uzoho

Members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) yesterday suspended their one-day picketing of the headquarters of General Electric (GE), following the intervention of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

NUPENG in solidarity with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) on Monday took to the streets of Lagos in protest against GE.

The protesters, who had blocked the entrance into the company, did not allow other employees and management of the company into the compound.

They were dressed in red, chanted songs, and carried placards with various inscriptions such as “GE must pay ARCO to pay our members”.

The Administrative Head, Lagos Zonal Council, NUPENG, Mr Badmus Aiyedun, said the union suspended the strike due following the intervention of Ngige.

Aiyedun hinted that the leadership of NUPENG, GE management and officials of the Labour ministry, would meet next Monday to resolve the lingering dispute.

He, however, added that if after the meeting the matter was not resolved, the union might resume its action.

“But from today, no union member will be coming to picket the company again, ” Aiyedun said.