Customs Impound $8.065m Cash at MMIA, Arrests Suspect

Few months after it seized bags containing United States dollars at Apapa port, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday announced the seizure of $8.065 million (N2.903 billion) in cash at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja.

The Comptroller General of the NCS, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), who displayed the cash wrapped in parcels with names written on them before journalists at a briefing in Lagos, said the effort is part of the role the agency plays as the watchdog of national economic security.

Ali disclosed that the hoard of cash in $100 denomination was concealed in a coaster bus and intercepted at the ‘E’ wing of the tarmac at the MMA.

He said a suspect, one Mr. Chimezie Okonkwo, who allegedly conveyed the cash to the tamac is a driver with the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc, adding that he has been arrested and currently in custody.

But according to Ali, “Acting on credible information, MMIA command operatives at about 1200 hours on January 16, 2010, intercepted illegal movement of foreign currency at the ‘E’ wing of the MMA tarmac. The consignment packed in a coaster bus was loaded in six big Bagco Bags. One suspect, the driver of the bus, Chimezie Okonkwo, was arrested and taken into custody with the intercepted consignment.”

He said the cash and the suspect would be handed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation and prosecution.

He added, “We have done our job with this seizure; don’t come to us tomorrow to ask what happened to the suspect and the cash. That question should be directed to the EFCC as we will hand the cash and the suspect, who is the driver of the bus conveying the cash to the EFCC.”

He added, “We all know that countries of the world prosper through international trade. The era of globalisation has brought about explosion in the exchange of goods and services across borders. Its complexities and time sensitiveness has led to developments in the international financial system that guarantee safe, secured and fast cross-border platforms of goods and services. While provisions are made for various forms of international electronic transfers, exceptions are made for those who prefer to travel with cash and other monetary instruments.

“When this option is used, those who carry physical cash across borders are obliged by law to make declaration of such movement once the value is above the approved threshold. Currently, the value of the threshold in Nigeria is the equivalent of $10,000 and above. Therefore, all travellers in and out of Nigeria, must declare any physical cash in excess of this threshold of $10,000 or equivalent of other currencies or monetary instruments.”

Speaking on why the NCS or any other relevant government agencies need to know if a private person or company is taking out monies for their personal business out of the country, he said, “It is for the reason that illegal criminal activities like international terrorism, drug smuggling, arms proliferation are financed by illicit cash movements outside the recognised financial system. Proceeds from other criminal activities like corrupt enrichments from pubic treasury are similarly siphoned out of the country in cash.

“To enforce compliance with the monitoring of cross border cash movement, registers are maintained at all approved points of entry and exit, where voluntary declarations are recorded and maintained. The declarations are then followed up by the EFCC to ascertain any possible link between the cash movers and criminal networks.”

He stated that the MMA command of the NCS has put in place additional measures to monitor the implementation of the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financial operation.

However in a statement yesterday, NAHCO denied having anything to do with the alleged act

The company in the statement by its spokesman, said “We wish to state unequivocally that NAHCO as an organisation has no connection whatsoever with this alleged act.

“As a responsible corporate organisation, NAHCO will cooperate with all regulators, agencies and other stakeholders in not only finding out the truth about this unfortunate incident, but also rooting out malpractices in the sector. The NAHCO does not condone irresponsible and criminal behaviour.”