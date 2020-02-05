Atiku Condemns Buhari’s Article on Boko Haram’s Victims, Says ‘We Must Not Rationalise Killings’

By Chuks Okocha

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has condemned the opinion article by President Mohammadu Buhari published in a United States magazine that 90 percent of people killed by Boko Harsm are Muslims.

Atiku on Wednesday said that there was no need to rationalise those being killed, whether they are Christians or Muslims, as they are human beings.

Buhari had in the opinion article said that it was not true that Boko Haram insurgency had claimed the lives of more Christians than Muslims.

He argued that the contrary was the case, insisting that “90 per cent” of deaths from attacks by the terrorists were Muslims.

Buhari gave his position in an op-ed published in Speaking Out, as guest opinion column for Christianity Today, a United States-based magazine.

The op-ed was a tribute to the Michika Local Government Area Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Adamawa State, the late Pastor Lawan Andimi.

But in his reaction, Atiku who was the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the last general election said, “We must not rationalise killings. Whether Christian, Muslim, Traditionalist, or Atheist, the killing of any human being, by Boko Haram, or any other misguided group, is wrong and should be condemned unequivocally”.

Atiku added, “There is no compulsion in religion. Only love”.