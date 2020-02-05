Abducted Corps Member Opts to Work for Boko Haram

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

A corps member abducted by the Boko Haram, Mr. Abraham Amuda has said he is ready to live under the Boko Haram caliphate and continue his humanitarian work.

Amuda, who was a Batch B National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) member undertaking his primary assignment with Borno Council for Arts and Culture, was abducted in 2019 along Maiduguri-Gwoza road while travelling to Chibok to deliver relief materials with a Living Faith Church Pastor, Moses Oyeleke, who was also abducted but subsequently released.

They were believed to have been abducted by the Ibrahim Shekau’s faction of the terrorist group,

Negotiation for the release of Abraham, a Benue-born Christian, has been on since the release of Pastor Oyeleke on November 11.

But this seems to have been frustrated with Abraham’s latest found love in the strange religion of Boko Haram, which he now expressed his willingness to propagate.

It was gathered that if Abraham had chosen to be freed, he should have reunited with his family and friends on Sunday, February 2.

However, negotiators were surprised when he bluntly told them that he would work with the insurgents.

Abraham had said in a new video that: “I have chosen not to go back to Nigeria. I have taken decision not to go back to Nigeria. I thank the Living Faith Church and everybody showing concern for my release. I am not a boy. I have been to school and I know the decision I have made.”

He was said to have declared his new intention in a strong word in the presence of his negotiators and some Boko Haram members.

Speaking to journalists on this development, Chairperson of Kalthum Foundation for Peace (KFP), Mrs. Kalthum Rabiu, who is one of the local negotiators, described Abraham’s stance as shocking.

Kalthum said: “I was shocked. I have never seen something like this since I started negotiations,” noting that Abraham did not appear to be under stress but was calm when he turned down the offer to be released.

She said: “He said as the Living Faith Church sent him and Pastor Moses to go and deliver some relief items but were kidnapped, he has chosen to stay with Boko Haram to also be doing humanitarian work with the insurgents since that was what he was initially sent to do at Chibok.”

She disclosed that the insurgents had earlier warned Abraham and Stella, another abducted girl to speak the truth about them when they return to the society.

They even opened the floor for both of them to speak at least before leaving the bush.

“But then Abraham said he has something to say. He thanked Living Faith for striving to ensure his release but that he has chosen to stay and serve God with the insurgents.

The negotiation for his release was by the Borno State government in collaboration with Kalthum Foundation and other negotiators in the security circle.