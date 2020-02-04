The Okada Ban in Lagos

Tony Ademiluyi argues that the ban is ill-advised

Late last month, the Lagos State Government intimated the members of the public of its plan to ban commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada, and tricycle a.k.a Keke Napep, from some selected local government areas of the state. The affected areas are the Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, Eti-Osa, Apapa, Surulere and Ikeja, the state capital.

Its reason is that it wants to bring sanity to the roads of the economic nerve centre of the country and also to reduce crime and accidents on the roads. This came as a rude shock to the operators especially those who had taken huge loans to purchase them. The likes of O pay and Gokada had invested millions of dollars in these means of transportation. An interview with one of the foreign operators who relocated from the United States of America to set up shop here revealed that about N5 billion was invested for that purpose.

The action is extremely harsh and anti-people as the ban will leave hundreds of thousands without any visible means of livelihood. Which alternatives did the government create for these people who have been operating under harsh circumstances? The railways are not working at optimal capacity while water transportation is still in infancy. Commuting is worse than hell on earth as the affected LGA’s are the major ones where Lagosians are either resident or earn their living.

Many residents of the ‘centre for excellence’ have surreptitiously been turned into nomads as the old and young alike now trek for many hours because of the insensitivity of the government.

The crime rate is bound to escalate as many of these operators have not in any way been empowered economically to cope with this latest policy which has thrown them out of work.

No doubt, okadas are a major cause of accidents in the state. The Orthopaedic hospital at Igbobi is a major testimony to their recklessness; but we should not throw away the baby with the bath water. The ones being operated by O pay and Gokada as well as Max are relatively safe as their drivers have speed limits with the passengers also wearing crash helmets. The Keke Napeps are also safe to a large extent and do not record a large number of accidents. It would have made a whole lot of sense to have ensured that crash helmets are worn by the ones operated by private operators. The policy of wearing of crash helmets was once in force in the state. It was the lack of policy consistency that made the government to abandon it.

It is a different thing if the government had a plan for mass transit and absorbed them immediately so that they won’t feel the pinch of the loss. In the 1980’s when the Iron Lady, Margaret Thatcher was the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, she changed the economy from a manufacturing one to a service-driven one. The coal miners’ resident in the Northern part of England suffered the most as they were the worst hit, but she ensured that the welfare system of the dole took care of their day-to-day needs so that they didn’t end up destitute. This was an efficient government that took into careful and critical consideration the welfare of those who were vulnerable. Nothing stopped the Sanwo-Olu-led government from following suit.

There is a rumoured plan of the erstwhile okada and keke napep operators to stage a statewide protest against the unpopular policy. We hope it doesn’t degenerate into an avoidable civil unrest as the state has too many challenges plaguing it. We cannot afford another one that may cost precious lives and property. It is too early for the government to engage in needless brickbats with the vast majority of the citizens. The government exists to serve their interests and not the other way round.

Going forward, the government must engage in dialogue with the people before going ahead to make laws. Laws should reflect the wishes and aspirations of the people.

Ademiluyi wrote from Lagos and edits www.africanbard.com

Quote

The Orthopaedic hospital at Igbobi is a major testimony to their recklessness; but we should not throw away the baby with the bath water