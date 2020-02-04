Bayelsa to Train 10,000 on ICT Skill Acquisition

Emmanuel Addeh

The Bayelsa State government has unfolded plans to train over 10,000 youths across the eight local government areas of the state in Information Technology and skills acquisition.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Technology Park in Agudama- Ekpetiama, Yenagoa, the Director General, Bayelsa State Microfinance and Enterprise Development Agency, Mr. Ebiekure Eradiri, said the project which was aimed at empowering the people was in collaboration with the Egypt -Japan Innovation Fund, Paradigm Initiatives, Oxfam International SureAid Development Initiative and The Knight Lambert Foundation.

Eradiri, said the EIT park was a global concept aimed at developing SMEs not only in Bayelsa state, but globally, adding that the commencement of the park underscored the importance of SMEs to the economic development of the state.

He disclosed that the EIT would focus on computer training and other crafts which would assist beneficiaries of the scheme to be financially independent.

Eradiri, added that through this project, over 10,000 youths would be taken off the street and as well as create employment opportunity.

“Bayelsa state government in partnership with Bank of Industry and other relevant agencies of government, locally and Internationally has committed so much to the promotion of small scale businesses in the state.

“Small and medium scales entrepreneurs now have access to revolving loans which have assisted in boosting their businesses” he said.

He listed the achievements of the government in the sector to include: the Tech Hub at Ox Bow lake, CBT centre at University of Africa, Toru Orua and others.

In his address, Ibenanowei of Ekpetiama kingdom King Bubaraye Dakolo commended Bayelsa state government for the initiatives, adding that it would go a long way in reshaping the destinies of the youths from the state.

He said the centre would serve as platform for gainful employment to the numerous youths in the state through Information Technology.

He, therefore, called on the people to make good use of the opportunity that government has brought to their door steps.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Amananowei in Council of Chiefs, Bubaraye Geku assured that the facility would be judiciously put to use.

The occasion witnessed the handover of some equipment, key to the blocks of classrooms and some other materials to the community for proper maintenance.

Also in their separate goodwill messages, the Special Adviser to the governor on Investment, Mr. Cyril Akika, Mr. Harry Porbeni, ( Hub Manager, Bayelsa Tech Hub) and Mr. Sylvester Jesse, ( Bayelsa Start-up Group) lauded the initiative of the government and advised beneficiaries to take advantage of the project.