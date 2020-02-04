APC Uhunmwonde passes vote of confidence on Charles Idahosa

…sustains no-confidence vote on Oshiomhole

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State has passed a vote of implicit confidence on Hon. Charles Idahosa for his good leadership style towards the development of the council.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of an enlarged meeting of the local council’s party executives held in Ehor, Uhunmwonde LGA on Tuesday.

The communique, signed by Uhunmwode APC Legal Adviser, Barr. Emmanuel Idahosa; Secretary, Enderly Igbinazaka and LGA Party Chairman, Engr Justin Omoruyi, condemned in strong terms the activities of Hon. Samson Osagie, Chief Solomon Edebiri, Barr. Washington Osifo and others who have constituted themselves into a factional group called the Edo People Movement (EPM).

“The party condemned their actions as it relates to the meeting held by EPM on the 2nd of February 2020. The meeting is illegal, as they have no right to call for such meeting, which right is the exclusive preserve of the party chairman. The party disassociates itself from EPM as a group.

“Hon. Samson Osagie, Barr. Washington Osifo and Chief Solomon Edebiri remain suspended from the party. The meeting held on 2nd February 2020 to suspend Hon. Charles Idahosa is illegal and the decision reached is worthless,” the communique read.

It continued, “Hon Charles Idahosa remains the indefatigable leader of the Local Government, State and the nation at large. A vote of confidence is passed on him as the Party Leader in Uhunmwonde, as well as on the LGA Party Chairman, Engr. Justin Omoruyi, and the State Party Chairman, Barr. Anselm Ojezua.

“A vote of no confidence is passed on the suspended national chairman of APC Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for his continuous stirring of political violence/crisis within the party and the state”.

The party leaders expressed confidence in the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki and pledged support for his second term bid alongside his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the enlarged meeting, the Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon. Richard Edebiri, who hails from Uhunmwonde LGA, said the local council is united in support of the governor, urging the people to continue to support Hon. Idahosa and the governor for the development of the area and the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia urged the people of Uhunmwonde to have absolute trust in the governor and support his re-election so he can continue with his developmental strides.

He urged EPM members to repent and retrace their footsteps as Idahosa remains the leader in the LGA.

Chairman of the council, Hon. Napoleon Agbama urged the people to remain focused and continue to support the party.