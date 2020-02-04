26 Killed, 190 Houses Razed in Plateau Attack, Say Police

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

At least 26 persons were killed and 190 houses razed in the recent attacks by unknown gunmen in five villages in Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Plateau State.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Gabriel Agaba said out of the 190 houses razed, 67 of them belonged to Fulani residents.

The statement reads: “The Plateau State police command with to set the record straight in view of the recent attacks in Bokkos and Mangu Local Governments between January 26 and 29, 2020.

“In the attacks that happened in Bokkos, 22 people lost their lives including 14 killed in Kwatas, four killed in Sabon Barki, three killed in Marish, two killed in Changet. Also, four persons were killed in Marish Mangu LGA bringing the total numbers of death to 26.

“Arising from the crisis, a total of 190 houses were burnt including 123 owned by natives and 67 houses owned by Fulanis.

“So far, 11 persons have been arrested including ardos and community leaders. They have been moved to police force headquarters in Abuja for further investigation.

“While the police are soliciting for useful information from members of the public in respect of this unfortunate incident, the public is encouraged to remain alert and report any suspicious movement to security agencies,” the police said.