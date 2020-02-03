Rivers, NLC on Collision over Minimum Wage

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Tension is brewing in Rivers State as the state government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) are heading for a collision over the payment of the minimum wage.

While the state government said it has started the payment of the minimum wage, the NLC said what the government paid fell short of the minimum wage.

The union has promised to take necessary steps to ensure that government pays the right wage.

A statement signed by the state Chairman of the NLC, Mrs. Beatrice Itubo stated: “The Rivers State council of the Nigeria labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Rivers State government to immediately reconvene a meeting of the negotiation committee on the new minimum wage without further delay.

“Arising from a meeting of all public sector unions affiliated to NLC at the state NLC Secretariat today (last Friday), the unions resolved that what was paid to workers as January salary was not a reflection of the new National minimum wage nor a product of principle of collective bargaining between the government and labour.

“The NLC also insisted that henceforth, it will not tolerate the nonchalant attitude of the government towards its employees and urged workers to be at alert and committed to their work as well as remain resolute as NLC will not be complacent rather must ensure that their welfare is given top priority.”

But in a swift reaction, the state government dared the NLC to make good its “threat over the new minimum wage and face dire consequences”.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Paulinus Nsirim, said it was unfortunate that the state chapter of the NLC rather than show appreciation to the state government for the prompt payment of the minimum wage, allowed themselves to be willing tools in the hands of politicians.

He said, “NLC leadership should come out clearly to tell Rivers people that they are politicians instead of hiding under the cover of labour to propagate their political agenda.”

“Rivers State Government has commenced the payment of the new minimum wage for employees of the State Public Service with the consequential salary adjustments as approved by the federal government, and will not be deterred by cheap blackmail.”

He said Governor Nyesom Wike remains committed to workers’ welfare and would not allow the activities of a “few disgruntled elements to dissuade his resolve to serve the people”.