Police Begin Recruitment of 800 Special Constables in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Police in Ekiti State have begun the process to recruit 800 special Constables that will work with conventional police force to tackle the rising level of insecurity in the country.

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, had last month given the directive to all police commands to liaise with stakeholders in each town and local government area to recruit special operatives.

The recruitment, which was in tandem with the community policing strategy of President Muhammadu Buhari, was targeted at reinforcing the security personnel to be able to mitigate the rising waves of killings, kidnappings and banditry across the country.

In a statement issued by the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Asuquo Amba, at the weekend, the forms have been distributed to all police stations across the state where interested applicants could procure before presenting themselves for screening at an appointed date.

However, the statement, which was signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sunday Abutu, didn’t quote the Police Commissioner as stating the exact number of operatives to be recruited, but investigation revealed that 50 personnel would be recruited in each of the 16 local government areas of the state.

It said: “This is to inform the public that in line with the approval and the directives of the federal government through the IG, Mohammed Adamu, for the recruitment of special Constables into the Nigerian Police Force to enhance the community policing policy nationwide, the state Commissioner of Police has given a directive for the exercise to kick off across the 16 local government area of Ekiti State.

“The recruitment forms are now available in all the divisional police stations across the state. All interested volunteers are to visit any divisional police station closer to them within their local government areas and pick the form for free.

“Applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 50 years, with willingness to serve the community. Applicants must be resident within their respective communities.

“Applicants must be willing to sacrificially serve their respective communities for the purpose and aims of the community policing policy with or without remuneration.

“Interested applicants are to, as a matter of urgency, go to the nearest police station within their local government areas and pick the form as the screening date will soon be announced.”