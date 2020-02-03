Osun to Empower 200 Indigent Women Quarterly

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Olubukola Olaboopo, has promised that nothing less than 200 indigent women in the state would add value and become self-reliant before the quarter of this year.

Olubukola, while highlighting some of the achievements recorded by the ministry in the last one year, said no stone would be left unturned in making sure women in the state are economically liberated.

Speaking on the menace of rape, domestic violence and other forms of oppression against women, the commissioner urged women to speak out any time their right are tampered with.

According to her, “We have immediately commenced activities so far on women empowerment; we have organised sensitisation programme to eliminate violence against women which the people of the state have welcomed. We had the state deputy governor, all cabinet members, all men and women from across all cadres at the event. “It was to sensitise our people that it is no longer tolerated for women to be violated and domestically abused.

“We are telling our people to speak out, because if they don’t speak out, there is no way the government can assist them.

“Apart from that, we have also commemorated the International Women Right Day where we had all the women in the state assembled. We were able to get resource person from the Ministry of Justice who sensitised our women on what their rights are, and for them to be able to identify when such right are violated as well as be able to seek redress when that rights are being violated.”

Olubukola added that the ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation distributed cooking stoves to women in the state as part of the ministry’s empowerment programme.

She said the ministry and the First Lady’s office have also synergised to see that women in the state are gainfully employed through different empowerment programmes.