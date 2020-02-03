MTN Holds Award Ceremony  

MTN Nigeria recently held its annual sales conference, which started with a forum and culminating in an award ceremony recently. The award ceremony, which took place in Lagos, played host to MTN’s business partners from across Nigeria as well as top executives of the company.

The Gala and awards night was an evening full of glamour and entertainment with the Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia popularly called 2Baba thrilling the guests with his evergreen melodies.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Operating Officer, MTN Nigeria, Mazen Mroue, said MTN was committed to ensuring that its trade partners have all the support needed to achieve their personal and corporate targets.

“This is an evening of appreciation and recognition. We appreciate our partners for being with us through the years. Thank you for your patience, commitment and loyalty to our brand. We will continue to stand beside you and stay committed to you, as you have been committed to our brand. This year is very important to us. Forget about targets, plans, strategies. The year is important to us because we remain together on this journey.”

In addition to the glitz of the night, MTN also rewarded outstanding partners with prizes such as cars, motorcycles, tricycles and other valuable gifts.