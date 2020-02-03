Group Decries Plot to  Blackmail FIIRO DG

Esther Oluku



The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Corruption in Nigeria (CCSGACN) has decried an alleged plot to blackmail the acting Director-General of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO), Mr. Chima Cartney Igwe, describing it as a “desperate attempt to bring into disrepute Igwe’s integrity.”

The group added that all forms of aspersions by the media and top staff of FIIRO to discredit the personality of the DG should stop and an official apology tendered by the staff union and a copy published in the national dailies in reparation to the DG’s reputation.

According to a statement signed by top executives of CCSGACN, Mr. Emmanuel Ayodeji and Mr. Usman Babale, “The plot to remove the DG is allegedly being hatched by top notch staff of the institute with covert support from some individuals outside the institute who hope to benefit by becoming the substantive DG of the institute.

“You will recall that this is not the first time attempts have been made to remove him from office especially after his emergence as the acting DG. Soon after his appointment and following petitions as regards the genuineness of the certificates in his possession, the minister ordered investigation into the matter and subsequently make public their findings.”

While alleging that ethnicity had also played role in the unfavourable disposition of top members of staff towards the DG, the group maintained that Nigeria would remain undivided in ethnic diversities.

Hence the group submitted that that the office of the head of service should investigate all heads of departments and directors in the institute in order to determining their culpability or otherwise in the crisis that has befallen the institute.