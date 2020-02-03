Chi Limited Supports ‘The Legend of Inikpi’ Movie Premiere

Guests at the recent movie premiere of “The Legend of Inikpi” were treated to a nutritious wholesome experience by Hollandia Evap Milk.

The glamorous and colourful Epic-in-Gold themed event marked the first full-length movie production by Mercy Johnson-Okojie.

The movie which was set in the 16th Century before the arrival of the colonialists, tells of an impending war between the flourishing Igala Kingdom and the mighty Bini Kingdom led by Oba Esigie.

Prominent Nollywood stalwarts, industry players within the entertainment sector, and supporters of the brand ambassador of Hollandia Evaporated Milk brand were in attendance.

A statement explained that while guests waited to be thrilled by the epic movie which featured a stellar Nollywood cast, Hollandia Evap Milk was on ground to nourish them with tasty and creamy cereal meals, and varying smoothies on menu.

Speaking at the premiere, Marketing Director, Chi Limited, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, expressed delight and optimism at having vibrant actress and producer, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, as the brand ambassador of the Hollandia Evap Milk brand.

“We applaud Mercy Johnson-Okojie on this memorable milestone, and this is further testament to our decision to associate with her personality. The strategic partnership is one which helps create value through such engagement platforms in connecting with the consumers.”

Brand Manager, Hollandia Evap Milk, Mrs. Bose Ogunyemi stated, “Regular milk consumption is essential for everyone, and through this consumer engagement, we have showcased how Hollandia Evap Milk nourishes and complements different meal choices.”