CAF CONFED CUP: Enyimba Win Seven-goal Thriller in Abidjan to Qualify for Q’final

Nigerian champions Enyimba have qualified for the quarter finals of the CAF Confederation Cup after they defeated FC San Pedro of Cote d’Ivoire 5-2 in Abidjan on Sunday.

Enyimba finished second behind Morocco’s Hassania Agadir in Group D with 10 points.

Closest group rivals Paradou AC from Algeria finished third on eight points after they upset group winners Hassania Agadir 3-0 in Morocco.

In Abidjan, Enyimba were fast off the blocks as early as the second minute, when Abdulraham Bashir opened scoring.

Victor Mbaoma made it 2-0 a minute later, before the home team pulled a goal back on six minutes.

Austin Oladapo restored his team’s two-goal cushion in the 25th minute.

However, San Pedro fought back to pull a goal back just before half time.

Enyimba then made the tie safe in the second half with goals from Mbaoma and Stanley Dimgba.