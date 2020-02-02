Three Deaf Persons Die in Autocrash in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Three hearing-impaired persons, who were staff members of the Special School for the Blind and Deaf in Ikoro Ekiti, Ijero Local Government area of Ekiti State, yesterday lost their lives in a road accident.

Eyewitness accounts confirmed the incident, disclosing that many passengers of the vehicle sustained varying degrees of injury in the fatal accident.

One of the eyewitness accounts disclosed that the accident occurred in Aramoko Ekiti, saying the accident occurred as a result of brake failure.

After the vehicle developed brake failure, the account said the driver could no longer control the vehicle, which ran into deplorable portion and somersaulted.

Another eyewitness account said all passengers numbering 18, who were all staff members of the special school, were travelling to Odo Owa Ekiti to attend a burial ceremony on the invitation of their principal.

The account said: “Those who sustained severe injuries had been referred to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti while the deceased have been deposited in the morgue of Ijero Ekiti General Hospital”.

He named the deceased to include Oladiji Bunmi, Yemisi Adelodun and Bosede Azeez.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Office, Ekiti Command, Mr Sunday Abutu, confirmed that the accident was caused by brake failure.

He added that the level of fatality reached that level due to inability to get those who could rescue them in time.

He said: “The accident was a sole one, it involved only one vehicle and the occupants were going for a ceremony. Those wounded are presently being treated in the hospital.

“But majority of the survivors sustained minor injuries and they are getting well while the driver is in our custody,” the command’s spokesman said.