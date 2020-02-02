Road to 2023 Presidency: How Feasible is Tinubu’s Game Plan?

Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, fingers are already pointing towards the fit, fierce and fortunate of the aspiring lot. This lot includes several notable individuals, some of which have already tried their hands at grasping the mantle, only to have it slip past greasy palms. Of all those being primed to star as lead protagonist in the show, none has experienced more traction than APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Since the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari assumed power stakeholders and political analysts have been casting sidelong glances at Tinubu. It, apparently, seemed good to them to consider him the most practical follow-up to Buhari’s administration. Whether this deduction is in hope or in horror remains a buttoned-down mystery. As does Tinubu’s intentions, truth be told.

First week of the new year, Tinubu visited the president at the State House, Abuja. That single visit has long since set bulletins on fire with ink, with abstract interpretations coming to light. According to reports, Tinubu did indeed comment on the rumoured intention to join the game in 2023, only to point out to a consequent restless owing to such speculations. Zoning, he was reported as stating, is a subject too premature to discuss. Why worry when you can wait, he appears to imply.

It is interesting to note that Tinubu’s visit came soon after Pastor Tunde Bakare, Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (formerly Latter Rain Assembly) encouraged President Buhari to have and develop a sound succession plan. Folks who have noticed this coincidence are wondering if Tinubu is smugly wearing his ambition underneath all that humility.

In any case, there is really no justifiable deterrent keeping Tinubu from applying for the job. The opposite is true, in fact. He has age, experience, party power, and a cool, unrifled demeanour on his side. If there is any gainsaying, it is to point out that he is already too powerful and answers only to less than a handful of more deep-rooted individuals.

In other news, the alleged scheme by some second-term governors to prevent Tinubu from joining the race remains largely ineffective. Neither plot nor plea has been able to unhand Tinubu of his intentions, except to deepen that enigmatic expression.