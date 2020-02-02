Nails Steal the Show at 2020 Grammys Red Carpet

By Vanessa Obioha

Celebrities who attended the 62nd Grammy Awards which took place on Sunday, January 26 had more than their clothes in mind on the red carpet. They also sought to make statements with nail accessories. From the 18-year-old Billie Eilish who took home the Best New Artiste, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Pop Vocal Album to Lizzo, the singer-rapper, the red carpet was a spectacle of nails.

Billie Eilish Gucci-Themed Nails

Eilish stepped into the Grammy red carpet sporting Gucci-themed nails designed by Emi Kudo. The green nails had the designer trademark on it and complimented the elaborate green Gucci ensemble she wore and her dyed green and black hair. In an Instagram post, Kudo, who has also worked with actress Kate Beckinsale said she painted the custom-made

nail tips a night before the awards and blended gel colours to achieve the dark forest hue of the nails.

Lizzo Crystal Nails

For Lizzo, who had eight nominations, her nails were in crystals. The affxed diamond-like, teardrop-shaped crystals were hanging off each finger and complimented the strapless, slit-leg white Versace gown. The nail artist Eri Ishizu decorated Lizzo’s tips with glitter-eights in honor of the singer receiving eight Grammy nominations. The nails were glossed over with Christian Louboutin polish. The ‘Truth Hurts’ singer was on many fashion critics best dressed celebrity list of the evening. Out of the eight nominations she received, she took home three awards: Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Traditional R&B

Performance and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Rosalia Long Swarovski Talons

Rosalia’s nails were hardly missed on the red carpet. It was conspicuously displayed by the Spanish singer who won the Grammy award for Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album. The elaborate, extra-long, Swarovski-covered creations were designed by manicurist Yvett G who told her followers on Instagram that she had to complete them in a moving car.

Priyanka Chopra Nail Tribute to Kobe Bryant

In memory of the American basketball

legend Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash hours before the Grammys 2020 broadcast, Indian famous star and wife to Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, wrote the deceased jersey number 24 on one of her beautifully coloured french nails.