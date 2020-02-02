Maryam Sanda – A Fervent Plea

The scream was blood-cuddling. The judge had just confirmed her worst fears and despite the fast and prayers she was said to have gone through to avert this, the judgement still came. It hit her with a bang and she fell on the floor in the dock, screaming and crying in full supplication to Allah. The correctional officers who have seen this kind of thing play out so many times, moved in professionally to move her out of the court, dragging her and pushing her into a waiting van from where they zoomed her off to the gallows to await her fate.

Now this has thrown up once again the debate for the abolishment of the death penalty. The debate has become very voracious although in this case, those of us that her praying for a mitigation of the sentence are in very tiny minority as public angst is still flaring at the dastardly act. She was said to have deliberately stabbed her husband to death. For me, I do not believe in the death sentence and that is where I stand. I am a pacifist and do not believe that a ‘revenge’ killing under the guise of justice will solve anything.

I also do not believe that the judicial system should only be punitive but also be restorative. That way we can rebuild, restore and bring sanity to society. I have stated this very clearly in my writings on WhatsApp and I have been abused thoroughly. In fact, my mummy Mrs W whose logic is always impeccable took time to ‘finish’ me. You see on a good day, I cannot stand her in logical reasoning o, talk less of this topic where I only have emotional dribble to back my position, mummy just took me to the cleaners. By the time she finish with me, I was standing naked o. Well, for me as I no get the brain to argue this point logically, all I can say is to just beg. Death penalty should be abolished for the simple reason that an eye for an eye no dey help anybody. Sad, this case and everybody not just women should learn how to curb violence and embrace dialogue and negotiation. Life is precious, we cannot be just taking life anyhow both stupidly and judicially. Life is life. Thank you.