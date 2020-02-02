FG to Sign Pact on Repatriation of Looted Assets Abroad

Malami departs for U.S.

By Alex Enumah

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Sunday departed Nigeria to attend a three-day meeting of the United States-Nigeria Bi-national Commission in Washington DC.

Malami, at the meeting, is expected to sign a tripartite agreement on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with the Island of New Jersey and the United States of America for repatriation of $321 million looted assets.

The move, according to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Umar Gwandu, is part of the federal government’s efforts to recover more stolen funds stashed abroad.

The statement said the meeting is an annual event between Nigeria and United States of America aimed at reviewing bilateral relationship and taking necessary steps to advance mutual interest in all diplomatic areas among the two countries.

The minister said the meeting is not an ad hoc event for addressing impromptu concerns, but a friendly bi-national meeting that holds annually and devoid of intervening concerns or relating to the internal affairs of the participating states.

Members of the federal government delegation expected to be part of the meeting included the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd); Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd); as well as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Faruk.