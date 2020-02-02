Edo govt, Automotive Council collaborate on South-South Training centre in Benin

In line with the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki’s plans to transform Edo State into a transport and automotive hub in Nigeria, the state government has struck a partnership with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) to develop an Automotive Training Centre in Benin City.

The center, located at the Sapele Road axis of Benin City, is almost nearing completion with work being finalized to install top-of-the-range equipment for the design, repairs and maintenance of top automobile brands.

Speaking on the state of work at the Training Center, the Focal Person, Social Investment Programme in Edo State, Ms. Abieyuwa Aladeselu, said the center is the product of the governor’s long-term vision of building the capacity of youths in the state to acquire the right skills to compete with their peers across the globe.

She said the Automotive Training Centre is being built in recognition of the Governor’s strong passion to establish Edo State as a hub for autosales and maintenance flowing from the vibrant automotive corridor that exists on the Sapele Road axis in the state, which is reputed to be the second largest auto sales market in West Africa after Lagos.

According to her, “The Training Center in Sapele Road, Benin City, is a hub for the South-South, being developed in collaboration with the NADDC. It was attracted to the state because of the governor’s sincerity and resolve to strengthen technical and vocational education.

“The center is going to be fitted with state-of-the-art equipment, which will be provided by the NADDC. We have designed the center in such a way that it would be conducive for both males and females. There is an existing relationship to get the popular Lady Mechanic Initiative to be part of the arrangement, so centre could be gender-sensitive.”